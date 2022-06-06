This Sunday, June 4th was National Cancer Survivors Day. It's a celebration for those who have survived, an inspiration for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of support for families and an outreach to the community.
One local breast cancer survivor shared her story with us in hopes of encouraging other to not be afraid to talk about their condition. Linda Hurtstad says she typically receives a clean bill of health from the doctor until she went in for her regular mammogram in Fall of 2020.
"I wasn't expecting anything, and I went in in September and they said well, you better come back in, we want to do an ultrasound," said Hurstad.
After running several tests, doctors told Hurstad she had triple negative breast cancer.
"My first response was just, what, what, me?"
Hurstad was overwhelmed with shock because breast cancer doesn't run in her family. Once reality set in, Hurstad says her doctors at the MaryEllen Locher breast center worked fast to start her treatment and kick cancer's butt.
Hurstad underwent chemotherapy before having both her breast surgically removed in November of 2020.
"It was very interesting to have part of you removed. You know, your breast are very personal and probably something no one should go through if they don't have too," expressed Hurstad.
In just 3 months, Hurstad went from diagnosis to surgery to cancer free.
She says she got through the process with support from her wife Polly and the team of doctors and nurses at CHI Memorial.
"I am just so incredibly thankful, it has been a faith renewing journey for me to know that this kind of support within our community."
Hurstad hopes her story will inspire men and women to get their mammograms and talk with their doctors regualry.