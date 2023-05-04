Brainerd High School was one of more than a dozen schools in the state that received a false active shooter call on Wednesday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
“When I received the phone call from Superintendent Robertson that there was a possibility of an active shooter, my heart dropped,” Jones says.
Law enforcement agencies entered the building to search for a potential threat and escorted students to their family members, who anxiously waited outside a nearby church.
Jones says she immediately rushed to the school, fearing the worst. She began working to reunite parents with their kids.
“I really don't know how I felt. Because now looking back at it, it was kind of like an outer body experience because you were like, is this really happening here?”
Jones says the experience was awful, seeing parents panic. She recalls a mother who approached her, desperately asking if her son was safe because she could not get a hold of her son.
“Her phone rang,” she says. “She said I’ve been calling and calling him. It was her baby on the other end of the phone. Just to see the relief on her face. We know so many families across our country did not get that moment that those families got yesterday.”
Jones says the experience was difficult, not knowing what would happen. She says everyone was relieved to learn there was not a threat.
“You can't take back the trauma that was given yesterday to our students, to our staff, and to our faculty here in Brainerd High,” Jones says.
When Superintendent Justin Robertson told Jones they would return to school the next day, she was concerned.
“Is walking in the building going to be a trigger for them? Is walking back into their classroom going to be a trigger for them?” she recalls thinking.
She says she understands it was important for them to be surrounded by people who care about them and would experienced the same event.
“Their teachers love them. Their administration loves them. The faculty and staff love them,” she says. “To be with the people that you love, and you know care about you, and experienced that with you, is probably the best place to be.”
Jones says extra social workers and counselors were also at school, and she says that will continue.
She is grateful for the response, and believes the school responded correctly. She hopes they find who is responsible for the call.
“No one can reverse what the children and faculty and staff were feeling in Brainerd High School, unsure of their safety,” she says. “You can't take that back.”