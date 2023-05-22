The Brainerd Community Food Pantry began distributing in October of 2020. Steverson says they began by serving 350 families each month. Now, they are serving 470.
“You hear about the perfect storm, and I believe that’s where we’re headed this summer, just from seeing the uptick in numbers of need,” she says.
COVID-related Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) ended in March. It provided an extra allotment, on top of the ‘normal’ SNAP funds.
“These SNAP recipients will receive $95 less a month for their food,” Steverson says. “That can add up to a lot of money, especially when you have a family.”
Steverson says she’s concerned because they are serving more households, SNAP benefits are being cut, and groceries are costing more.
But there are other issues.
“Just imagine if you had school children during the school year who have been able to go and have breakfast and have lunch and now all of a sudden, they're home,” she says.
Steverson says many children have had access to free or reduced meals during the year, so they expect the need in the community to continue to increase.
She says you can help by volunteering, donating, and running a collection drive. The pantry is open on the second and fourth Wednesday each month, with volunteers meeting on the Tuesday before to get ready to serve.
“The best way to help combat is to get involved. You know, one person can make a difference and having them volunteer I think Wednesdays it's it's so important to be able to see and meet the people that you're impacting and that you're helping.”
Visit their website for more on how to donate or sign up to volunteer.