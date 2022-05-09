Local 3 News received an anonymous letter from a concerned employee at the Bradley County Sheriff's Department
The letter claims that a captain sexually harassed a jail nurse in 2021.
The employee said they were concerned with how the department handled those complaints.
Local 3 News has learned and confirmed after reading documents from an open records report that a jail nurse did file a
complaint which led to an investigation of Captain Jerry Johnson. Both Johnson and the nurse have since resigned from their positions at the
Bradley County Jail.
The anonymous letter sent to Local 3 News says employees are disappointed in the actions of Former Bradley County Sheriff's Captain, Jerry Johnson.
The investigation into the sexual harassment allegations began in December of 2021.
Captain Johnson resigned and retired in February of this year.
The open records report states that Sheriff Steve Lawson ordered an administrative investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment
after a detailed email from a head nurse was delivered.
Throughout the investigation, the victim described the comments, text messages, and actions by Captain Johnson that made her feel
sexually harassed. A list of 17 allegations were identified and reported. According to the official internal investigation, ten of the
allegations can be partially confirmed. Some of the claims say that Captain Johnson watched her on surveillance cameras, touched her shoulder and made sexual comments at the Cleveland block party, and sent sexual memes via text message.
The documents say "after investigation, it is recommended that the original complaint of sexual harassment be sustained pursuant
to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office policy 26.1.12." Which means that the sexual harassment complaints were found to be true.
Bradley County Sheriff, Steve Lawson, released a statement in response to the investigation saying in part:
"When we received the complaint, an internal investigation was ordered immediately. Several weeks later, the findings of that investigation were reported to me. However, prior to me making any disciplinary decisions regarding the matter the employee resigned from the sheriff's office."
The full statement from the Bradley County Sheriff's office can be found below.