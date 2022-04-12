At just eleven years old, a local Girl Scout came up with the idea of sending care packages to the victims of the Easter 2020 tornado. Now, just two years later her mission continues.
"It just kind of got bigger from there," Abigail Blazer said.
She was in the middle of the Covid lockdowns and working towards her Cadet Girl Scout, Silver Award; the second-highest award in Girl Scouts.
She came up with the idea to make comfort bags for people in hospitals and in need after remembering a tragic moment in her life.
"When I was little, I got in a car accident and I had to get stitches in my neck and so while I was getting...while I was in the hospital somebody was giving away like their Beanie Babies and somebody gave me one and it made me feel so much better." She said.
This memory, along with her mother's battle with cancer, fueled her to give back.
"She had seen me in my walk, in my journey, how the people in the hospital have helped me and the little things the people brought to us in the hospital...how much joy that brought," Olivia Blazer, Abigail's mother, said.
Her heart for service couldn't have come at a better time.
"We had been collecting donations from the church and we were putting together bags and then the tornado hit and we had about 25 bags to give to the tornado victims and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office," Olivia said.
Comfort bags are now a staple at nurse stations in the ER at Tennova Hospital and one-hundred bags have been packed by the Blythe-Bower kindergarten class. She makes sure each comfort bag is packed for easy delivery and puts a lot of thought into what goes in each bag.
She even includes a Bible verse or positive quote card too.
"It makes me happy," Abigail said.
"We're just super happy that this has snowballed and um, has become such a sustainable project that other places in the community are picking it up and running with it and her one little idea has just made a huge difference and hopefully, it's making a difference in the lives of others," Olivia, her mother said.