The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattanooga held their annual luncheon Tuesday afternoon to recognize their volunteers and present the Youth of the Year award.
A leadership program through the club works with teens 14 to 18 years old. Tahmesha Washington with the organization says people will volunteer their time at the clubs and in the community doing activities with the teens. Washington says the luncheon is their way to acknowledge the things their volunteers do.
The luncheon brings together kids who attend the clubs, volunteer and professionals within the city. Washington said it's also a chance to show the city and surrounding communities what the clubs have to offer. Kids also shared their experience during the event.
"It was a great experience as a kid, because I not only learned how to better socialize with my peers, but I got to experience and be apart of some many interesting activities, fun programs and service activities," said one of the kids during the luncheon.
The organization also awarded East Ridge High School senior and Boys and Girls Club member, Braylin Fennell as the Youth of the Year for his academic achievements, leadership skills and community service.
"In my time at the club I have been able to enhance my natural talents as well as build skills for my future career. Because of my involvement with the club the man in front of you has a very bright future, thank you," Fennell said to the crowd during his acceptance.
Washington said it feels amazing to be able to play apart in shaping children and helping them grow into successful young adults,"It's not a regular 9 to 5. If they call we're there, so it's a labor of our hearts."
