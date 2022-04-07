You see the social media posts and hear the news reports about the urgent need for blood, but may not really give it that much thought. But, we never know who will be that next emergency in desperate need of blood to save their life.
I never thought it would be me, but it was.
Johnequia Stormer/New United MBC says “We do know everybody has heard your story and how much blood you had to get.”
It was a massive amount. I will forever be grateful to those donors.
That’s why I felt it was important to take part in this weekend’s upcoming blood drive and family fun day event with Blood Assurance and New United Missionary Baptist Church.
Caitlyn Stanley, Blood Assurance says “So it is really important for all groups to donate and give back. One donation can save up to three lives.”
As we move into the warmer months and what is known as “trauma season” that need increases.
Caitlyn Stanley says “So not only is it spring break season. So a lot of high school and college students, families are traveling and on the road so unfortunately with things like that come increased trauma. So the need for blood does increase.”
Stanley says they encourage everyone who can to donate blood, but there is certainly a need to get more minority donors and those with the universal blood type to roll up their sleeves.
Caitlyn Stanley says “The universal blood type is Type O. It is greatly needed. It is what is used in an emergency situation when medical professionals don’t know what blood type you are. They lean on type O.”
Whatever your blood type, it is needed.
Johnequia Stormer says “We want to make sure that everybody comes out. We are also going to have a community fun day where we will have bounce houses and inflatables. We are going to have music, food, so we definitely want to make this a family event.”
(ADDITIONAL INFORMATION)
Blood Drive and Family Fun Day
April 9th
Brainerd High School
10-2