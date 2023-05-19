The bank serves 72 hospitals across Tennessee, North Georgia, Kentucky, and Alabama.
“We're holding our own, but the problem is we’re only one trauma away from having no O positive or O negative on the shelf,” says President and CEO J.B. Gaskins.
Gaskins has worked in the industry for over four decades and says Blood Assurance has struggled with donations for the past two years. With colleges out for the summer and high schools not far behind, shelves are empty.
“We’re losing close to 15 to 18% of the blood supply,” he says. “Students contribute greatly. We get great support from our college campuses and our high schools in our service area.”
He says Blood Assurance relies heavily on students' donations.
He says they need to have 420 donors each day to keep shelves stocked.
Red cells are only good for 42 days, and you can only donate every 56. He says they operate logistically to ensure a good supply.
“It’s the responsibility of the people in the community to make sure that blood bank has the blood because it's our neighbors, it's our friends, it's our families that need these blood products,” he says.
Gaskins says in time of trauma, he’s confident they would have donors enter their doors. But every day, hospitals are in need of blood.
He says running out of supply is not an option.
He urges the community to consider donating to help save lives.
“If your mother or your father or your brother or your sister or your child needed the blood, needed a blood transfusion, are you going to be scared to give? Are you going to do it? If you answer ‘yes,’ I think you’d be a great donor,” Gaskins says.
If you are interested in donating, visit Blood Assurance’s page. Gaskins says you are welcome to make an appointment or walk-in during their business hours. They also have a Blood Assurance app, where you can pre-fill paperwork before your visit.