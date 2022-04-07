Restaurants across the Tennessee Valley had another wonderful week.
However, one North Georgia restaurant didn't have working fly traps and failed its inspection.
Huddle House in Chatsworth scored a 54.
During the inspection there was no manager present and only two employees. The inspector noted that there was a lack of control.
Food was not being separated correctly and stored at the wrong temperatures.
Bleach was seen by the inspector being stored under a food prep table, it must be stored away from food to prevent cross contamination.
The fly fan was not working and the back door was not closing correctly, both issues could let bugs into the kitchen area.
On the menu the consumer advisory note informing customers of raw food consumption was too small and not located correctly, according to the inspector.
The inspector saw the walls, bar and ceiling in disrepair and not being maintained.
There was no certified food safety manager at the restaurant during the inspection, and a certification was posted for an employee that does not work at the location.
Remember, if you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 95 Starbucks Northshore 20 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oaks Coffee House 2916 Silverdale Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Captain D’s #3141 5001 Oak Hill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Baymont Inn & Suites Chattanooga/Hamilton Place 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Burger Company 9453 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 93 Choo Choo BBQ 826 Appling Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hokkaido 4762 Highway 58 Suite 144 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Boyd Buchanan School 4626 Bonnieway Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts 6579 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Ziggy’s 607 B Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Goodman Coffee 1110 Market Street Suite 116 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wildflower Tea Shop & Apothecary 1423 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattown/Simple Southern w Simply Southern Bakery 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Mi Casita 3029 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Biba’s Italian 5918 Hixson Pike Suite 106 Hixson, TN
- 100 Milk & Honey Bar 135 Market N Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 DQ Grill & Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cracker Barrel #610 8852 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Cook Out 5001 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 J. Alexander’s Restaurant 2215 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 El Metate 5 5922 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina 2 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Milk & Honey 135 Market N Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Color Wheel Childcare 1905 Tunnel Boulevard, TN
- 100 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Pizza Hut #37601 6218 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Southern Star 1210 Taft Highway Suite D Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 River Rock Pool 382 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 93 Days Inn Tiftonia 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Krystal CHN016 7300 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Luigi’s PO Box 2333 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Covenant Transport CO Snack Bar 400 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Nonni’s Empanada’s 452 Ottawa Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Charlie’s Philly 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 309 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tacos Darleen (Mobile) 1109 S Holly Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Auntie Anne’s Mobile TN 154 271 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Chef’s Corner by Sodexo 975 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 New China Restaurant 3710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 AFC Sushi @ Erlanger 975 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A Express 975 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Roof Inn 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 State of Confusion 301 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network 1510 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway Suite J Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Painted Lady Tattoo Parlor 29 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bleu Fox Cheese Shop 324 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Lobby Bar @ The Westin 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Scenic City Dietetics 8000 Batters Place Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tennessee Riverplace Riverhouse 3104 Scenic Waters Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 846 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network 1510 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Market at the Westin 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Out To Lunch 2114 Chapman Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Motel 6 2440 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Skin & Brow Room 1919 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dealer’s Auto Auction 2120 Stein Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Burger King #16672 4827 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Alimentari 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 5110 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Chicken Salad Chick 5100 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 93 Bojangles #69 4701 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway Suite J Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Zaxby’s 5103 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Party Fowl Hamilton Place LLC 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 238 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bea’s Restaurant 4500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Albatross Gold Sim & Bar 388 Somerville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Walden Club 633 Chestnut Street #2100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites Pool 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Walden Club Lounge 633 Chestnut Street #2100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Albatross Golf Sim & Bar 388 Somerville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Party Fowl Lounge Hamilton Place, LLC 2100 Hamilton Boulevard Suite 238 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
Bradley County
- 100 Life Care Kitchen 3570 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 1st Baptist Church Kitchen 1275 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Hardees – Paul Huff 110 Bernham Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Lincoln Inn & Swiss House 2589 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wisteria Ink 2865 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Cook Out 822 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 91 Rico 3100 North Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 Guckenheimer @ Mars – CLV 3500 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Quality Inn Breakfast 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Cleveland High School Culinary Arts Class 850 Raider NW Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Cleveland High School Cafeteria 850 Raider NW Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 American Legion Post 81 – Bar 227 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 93 Quality Inn 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 VFW 2598 3370 Ocoee Street N Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Subway #67114 1621 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 American Legion Post 81 – Kitchen 227 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 93 Johnston Woods Kitchen 298 Bymer Creek SW Road McDonald, TN
- 86 Johnston Woods Campground 298 Bymer Creek SW Road McDonald, TN
- 100 The Wilted Rose Tattoo Parlor 2522 Keith Street Suite 2 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Taco Stop 2 2713 Bo Street SE Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 BBQ Shack 2936 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 93 El Cactus Restaurant 90 Battlefield Station Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Arby’s (Poplar Springs Road) 66 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 AMC (Battlefield 10) 1099 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Northwest Georgia Nutrition 697 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 The Spot Creamery 7787 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 87 Hampton Inn (Continental Breakfast) 6875 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Battlefield Campground and RV Park LLC 199 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 100 Woodstation Elementary School 3404 Colbert Hollow Road Ringgold, GA
- 96 Burger King (Alabama Highway) #25833 5865 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Ringgold Primary/Elementary School 322 Evitt Lane Ringgold, GA
Dade County
Murray County
- 54 Huddle House 612 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 96 Herbalife International Vida Mejor 127 Murray Plaza Chatsworth, GA
- 91 Starbucks 982 G.I. Maddox Parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 96 Herbalife “Chatsworth Nutrition” 2120 Highway 76 Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 American Legion 540 Park City Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Taco Bell 902 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 97 El Trio Mexican Restaurant 2643 N 27 Highway Unit B LaFayette, GA
- 100 Roper – Five Star Food Service 1507 Broomtown Road LaFayette, GA
- 93 Station House – Chaisimple LLC 123 N Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 97 Domino’s Pizza 8868 110 Cove Road Chickamauga, GA
- 91 Mountain View Head Start 1012 Greenhill Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Fairyland Elementary 1306 Lula Lake Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 91 Armando’s 1105 LaFayette Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Hardees – Rossville 300 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 91 Sonic Drive-In LaFayetette 313 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Kings Inn 2209 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Little Caesars 804 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 97 Ash Kickin’ BBQ 502 S Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 97 Beyer’s Smokehouse 2661 N Highway 27 LaFayette, GA
- 100 McClemore Club – Turn Grill 21 Standing Bear Lane Rising Fawn, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Chick-Fil-Dalton (Mobile) 1429 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 96 Checkers 883 Shugart Road Dalton, GA
- 95 Jersey Mike’s Subs 1367 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 94 Gorditas Queretanas 616 4th Avenue Suite 3 Dalton, GA
- 91 Logan’s Roadhouse #427 811 Walnut Square Boulevard Dalton, GA
- 100 Hardee’s #43 580 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton High School 1500 Manley Street Dalton, GA