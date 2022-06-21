Each year human trafficking forces many women and children into a world of darkness. David Haggard and his wife Jo started Blazing Hope Ranch in 2017 with a purpose to help trafficking survivors heal and weaken the sex trade through the power of Christ.
They do this in several ways.
"One is through the residential program where we survivors that will come to the ranch for 18 to 24 months and they will get life skill attainment, counseling, we'll use horses in the healing process," said Executive Director David Haggard.
Another part of their mission is to provide prevention. He says the average age of girls who are abducted and sold into human trafficking are 13 years old.
"So. we if can information and knowledge into the hands of kids that are age 8 to 13 is that we believe they will be less susceptible to the lies of a traffickers."
Which is why they began "Camp Run Free". A no-cost 5-day summer camp experience where they utilize horses, bible based lessons and anti-trafficking activities. With an increase in traffickers reaching kids online, Haggard says it's important to start educating children on their tactics.
"People often think, when they think of human trafficking, they might think of that's a 3rd world problem that's happening somewhere else, in reality there are hundreds of thousands of victims in the states that are being trafficked or have been trafficked."
Haggard says they'll be holding another camp next week at the Rhea County Fairgrounds and hopes kids leave knowing they matter.
"I think kids are seeing really seeing that there's someone that cares about them and that they do have value and worth and that they get to have a fun experience and learn things at the same time," explained Haggard.
Everyone who works at Blazing Hope Ranch is a volunteer. This year they had to reduce the number of summer camps they hold and have a waitlist of kids because they are short on volunteers.
If you're looking to give a helping hand to the organization or their summer camp, click here.