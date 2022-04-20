Barry Galinger hasn't had a hug from his son, Nicholas, in more than three years.
Nicholas was killed on-duty with the Chattanooga Police Department. He was inspecting an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road when he was hit by a drunk driver in 2019. Janet Hinds has since been convicted of multiple counts, including vehicular homicide by intoxication.
"My grandchildren were very, very close to their," said Galinger. "It's just a shame how, throughout not just Tennessee but the whole United States, how many losses of life there are per year."
It's those grandchildren he thinks about most these days: 16-year-old Ethan and and 13-year-old Hailey. He says they still need counseling to cope with the death of their dad.
They're also the reason he wants to help other kids in their shoes.
"The bill is pretty basic and straightforward," said Rep. Mark Hall (R-Cleveland), who is sponsoring House Bill 1834, alongside Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville).
Their bill would force people convicted of killing a parent while driving drunk to pay for their children's support.
"We already have a method where that can be done through the civil courts in a wrongful death lawsuit," said Bell.
But this bill, originally named 'Bentley's Law,' would expand on that. It would allow the victim's family to get the appropriate compensation without having to sue for it. Instead, the money for support would be part of the criminal sentencing.
"It takes the shackles off of the district attorney," said Hall. "It allows them to use their own discretion."
The bill passed the state senate unanimously Wednesday, but still needs to pass the house and be signed by the governor to become law. If he does, it would take effect in July.
The bill was originally named after a man in Bradley County, whose parents were killed by a drunk driver in Missouri. The bill was renamed Wednesday to include Ethan and Hailey, Galinger's son and daughter.
"The days of drinking and driving in the great state of Tennessee is over with," said Hall. "Those that do will be held accountable."
The bill won't bring Galinger's son back, but he says it will provide some relief knowing his memory is allowing some strides to be made.
"We're proud Nicholas' legacy lives on promoting good public policy," he said.