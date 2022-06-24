Half of US states could ban abortions as Roe v. Wade is overturned
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.
Legislators in 13 states have passed so-called "trigger laws," which are bans designed to go into effect if Roe is overturned. In some cases, the law requires an official such as an attorney general to certify that Roe has been struck down before the law can take effect.
Here's a look at where abortion rights stand across the US:
26 states have laws indicating that they intend to ban abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Nine states have pre-Roe bans that could potentially be enforced with the ruling overturned, and 13 states have "trigger bans" in place, meaning that abortion will almost immediately be banned with Roe no longer in effect.