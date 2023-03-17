A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on McCallie Avenue early Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department said they found the 55-year-old man in the roadway just past 3:00 a.m. by 1032 McCallie Ave.
Traffic investigators are still working to determine who hit the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries are life threatening.
His name has not been released.
Traffic investigators are working to find a suspect. If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You do not have to give your name.