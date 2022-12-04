It's that time of year again to pay close attention to delivery times.
Just a few moments from when your package arrives, it could be stolen by thieves looking to score your holiday gifts.
"First of all you're paying for gifts that you want to give your family and friends, and then if it gets delivered, but someone takes that package. Now you don't have a gift to give," said Michele Mason, President of the B5etter Business Bureau (BBB).
According to the BBB, almost 25% of Americans fell victim to this type of theft last year.
"We even see that some people will follow delivery trucks, and then once the truck leaves. Thieves go ahead and retrieve packages very quickly," Mason stated.
A few miles up the road in Cleveland, TN. A family's ring camera caught this porch pirate helping herself to a package left on someone's front porch.
The woman pictured was caught and later charged by Police.
Mason says depending on where you live? Your home's location could make you an easy target.
"Typically someone whose home is close to the street or especially close to the entrance of a neighborhood where people could get in and get out," she explained.
There are ways shoppers can prevent someone from walking away with their belongings.
"Setting something up with a neighbor who will be home to watch out for packages or retrieving them for you. Or, Considering if there is a brick-and-mortar store for that business close by," Mason said.
This is an option that may take some extra time, but it will ensure you get your package safely.
"Thankfully the shipping companies are taking a lot more steps to put in more protection for shoppers and themselves," Mason continued on.
Another good rule of thumb is requiring a signature at delivery.
If your package is stolen Mason says you should alert police and the shipping company. She says you could receive a reimbursement for your losses.