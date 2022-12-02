Floyd and Deborah Richardson are the kind of caring people any child would be lucky to have as parents.
The Richardson’s are house parents at Bethel Bible Village where they've faithfully served for 35 years.
“It’s a calling because you are giving and giving and giving and giving and it's not like I don’t feel like it today. It’s a calling that comes from God and he gives you the strength to be able to do that,” said Deborah.
During their time at the Christian ministry, they've helped raise around 250 children, caring for them as if they were their own.
“We have an opportunity to input into that child's life something that they may be lacking. Something that will change their lives and they will have with them for the rest of their lives,” said Floyd.
When the Richardson's first came to Bethel Bible Village, they were the youngest house parents and now, they have served the longest.
They raised their own two children while working on campus and learned a lot along the way.
Bethel Bible Village provides a short-term home for kids in crisis.
“Parents, grandparents and family members want to keep these kids, they just need help,” said Deborah.
The couple says there have been challenges and sleepless nights.
“Just staying up talking and letting them talk because you know you have to pick those moments and sometimes you don't pick them they just happen but you have to be ready. We often times would talk and go, ‘whew I didn't know I could live off of just two hours of sleep’ but it was worth it because they needed to talk. They needed to get it out and we wanted them to,” said Deborah.
The couple says the most rewarding part of the job is seeing a positive change in children's lives.
“This is a place where you can come and heal or come and just be a teenager and let the adults around you, social workers, house parents, counselors, teachers, carry that load for you so you can relax and just be a teenager,” said Deborah.
The Richardson's will carry the memories with them as they begin a new chapter in life – retirement – later this month.
Floyd says he'll continue working as a substitute teacher for Hamilton County Schools. Deborah is looking forward to spending more time with their grandchildren. They’re also excited about getting more involved in their church.
The Richardson’s have devoted their lives to changing children's lives but they'll never take the credit for it.
“God is in charge and we are just a tool that is being used by him,” said Floyd.
Their last day on the job will be December 20th.