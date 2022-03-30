Restaurants and hotels had wonderful inspection scores this week.
Besides one failing score, no restaurants scored below an 80 this week.
New China Restaurant in Chattanooga scored a 64.
The inspector said employees were eating in the kitchen and preparation area.
Utensils were being stored in standing water and then used.
Personal bedding was seen in the hallway by the inspector.
Employees were just "rinsing" their hands according to the inspector, and were not using soap or towels.
Food was not being covered in the cooler unit.
There was no active managerial control over foodborne illness risk factors according to the inspector.
The inspector gave the owner physical copies of food safety fact sheets.
Remember, if you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Tasty Donuts 9448 Bradmore Lane Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Piece Of Cake 9298 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hunter Museum Catering Kitchen 10 Bluff View Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bento Sushi UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Nooga -Q 301 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Imperial Garden 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 142 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Creekside At Shallowford 7511 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Taco Bell #29010 3151 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Cici's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Brainerd High School 1020 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Rib And Loin 5946 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Cracker Barrel #200 50 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Amigo's East Ridge 3805 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 440 M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn and Suites Pool 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare @ Volkswagen 7372 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McCallie School Pool 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower School 1009 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites Spa 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Signal Centers 109 N. Germantown Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites Pool 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant Lounge 809 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Downtown - Lap Pool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Downtown 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buds Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Wendy's #367 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Road Suite 207 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 MC Aesthetics 5591 Highway 153 Suite 156 Hixson, TN
- 100 Vine Street Market & Bakery 1313 Hanover Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 KFC 5038 Hunter Road Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 93 Southern Star 1210 Taft Highway Suite D Signal Mountain, TN
- 64 New China Restaurant 3710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Amy's Right Touch, Inc. 8652 E Brainerd Road Suite C102 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 El Burrito Aguilar 807 N 4th Avenue Apartment 4 Chatsworth, GA
- 97 Subway 115 Brown's Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Off the Grill by Chef Q 4848 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Pizza Hut #37630 7550 E Brainerd Road Suite 115 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Grimoire 3904 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nail Creation 7804 E Brainerd Road Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Events With Taste Catering 507-A W 26th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Loving Childcare Center 6317 Rosemary Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Rescue Mission 1512 S Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Demetri's Catering Kitchen 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 CK2 (Bietz Center SAU) 4854 Colcord Drive Collegedale, TN
- 99 Moxy Chattanooga Downtown 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vegetarian Culinary Arts 5014 Fleming Plaza Collegedale, TN
- 99 Canopy Coffee 814 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Domino's Pizza #8725 3801 Tennessee Avenue Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Armando's 1814 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Creeks Bend Golf Club 5900 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Orange Grove Center, Inc. 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Notre Dame High School 2701 Vermont Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Top Golf Chattanooga 490 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Firehouse Subs 6408-C Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Harrison Bay Future Ready Center 9050 Career Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Top Golf Bar 490 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moxy Chattanooga Downtown 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tennessee Riverplace 3104 Scenic Waters Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Freedom Piercing 5507 Highway 153 Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 100 Dietschvision Tattoo Gallery 5434 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Sick Boys Ink 5139 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Papa John's 5210 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Freedom Tattoo 5507 Highway 153 Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 100 Collegedale Academy Cafeteria 4855 College East Drive Collegedale, TN
- 99 The Brew & Cue 5017 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Gp Gyro Go East Ridge 3507 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Tennessee Riverplace Kitchen 3104 Scenic Waters Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Goallife LLC DBA Mary's Bar & Grill 2125 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 J. Alexander's Lounge 2215 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts 6579 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Annoor Academy Of Chattanooga 2533 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Northside Learning Center 923 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Brew & Cue Bar 5017 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts 6579 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sharin N Carin 4923 Shorewood Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hope City Academy 7 N Tuxedo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mayors Mansion Inn Kitchen 801 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina 2 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dancing Goat Tattoo 1401 Williams Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Motel 6 7705 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mayors Mansion Inn 801 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Christ Angels 7615 Bishop Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Empress Piercing 1302 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wing Stop 5714 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Tacos y Tortas Don Bento 6312 Bonny Oaks Drive Suite C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bay Nutrition 4767 Highway 58 Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 (Piercing) 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Empress Tattoo 1302 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sunnyside Cup 3008 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Yummy Thai Food Truck 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 America's Best Inn 7717 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 85 Mi Casita 3029 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 83 Bojangles 1410 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 East Cleveland Early Childhood Center 1450 Strawberry Lane Cleveland, TN
- 99 Just a Bakery 3324 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Dandelion's Medical Spalon & Boutique 211 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cicada & Sage 260 2nd Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cuddle Bugs Day Care & Learning Center 139 Durkee Road Cleveland, TN
- 89 Farmhouse Restaurant 2260 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Sharp Shooters LLC 200 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 412 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Zaxby's #04201 2481 Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Plaza Cafe 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Xochi's Tiny Kitchen 1498 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Mayfield Elementary Cafeteria 501 20th Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Lisa's Lily Pad Kitchen 832 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 93 The Old Fort Restaurant 1422 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Quality Inn 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Pizza Hut 2734 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 93 Quality Inn Breakfast 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Lakeview Middle School 1200 Cross Street Rossville, GA
- 100 Tiger Creek Elementary School 134 Rhea McClanahan Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Cloud Springs Elementary School 1130 Fernwood Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Westside Elementary School 72 Braves Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 Holiday Trav-L RV Park 1623 S Mack Smith Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Hawkins Pointe 182 Emerson Circle Rossville, GA
- 100 Ringgold Nutrition 64 Millennium Circle Ringgold, GA
- 95 Windstone Golf CLub 9230 Windstone Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Ringgold High School 100 Tiger Trail Ringgold, GA
- 99 Holiday Inn Express (Continental Breakfast) 38 Vining Circle Ringgold, GA
- 100 The Post General Store 2862 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 92 Wanda's Restaurant 20 Pinoak Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Rock Spring Elementary 375 Highway 95 Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Melinda's Bakery & Cafe 117 W Villanow Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Candlelight Forest 9862 Highway 193 Chickamauga, GA
- 99 McDonald's - LaFayette 1101 N Main Street LaFayette. GA
- 100 The Village Goat 96 Fieldstone Village Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 97 Dari-Dip 302 W Villanow Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Cherokee Ridge Elementary 2423 Johnson Road Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Oakwood Baptist Church 115 Oakwood Street, GA
- 100 McDonald's - Chickamauga 106 LaFayette Road Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Twins Pizza & Steak 1104 W Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle 9858 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 96 Amigos Mexican Cocina, LLC 55 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 Calliope in Flora de Mel 313 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Miller Brothers Rib Shack 606 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 99 John's Bar-B-Que 411 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA