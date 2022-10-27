Halloween is just a few days away and most have their costumes picked out.
Beauty and the Beast Costumes say they are dealing with inventory issues this year.
"My parents were actually the owners until recently. My father has passed my mother is still my accountant she just turned 92 years old yesterday and comes in every day does the books," Susan Stringer, Owner and Manager of Beauty and the Beast Costumes said.
It's a family operation at one of the spookiest Halloween shops in town.
Beauty and the Beast costumes have been in business for thirty-three years but this year, the store is dealing with a supply and demand issue.
"It's still a really big problem and a lot of my customers that I'm getting on the phone and in person are asking about particular costumes that are pretty hard to find this year," She said.
Those costumes are Marvel and Star Wars costumes due to a change in a long-time manufacturer.
"I'm not getting them, nobody else is getting them either, so it's just one of those things you're going to have to rethink if that was what you had in mind," She said.
She says the most popular costume she's seen this year is one of a very famous family.
"This year has been all about the Addams Family. Isn't that fun?" She said.
She is seeing a return of monsters and classical choices too. She said if customers are interested in the other superhero costumes, they're going to have to get creative.
"A lot of people are becoming more acceptable of DIY projects and we do have a lot of gloves and capes and masks and fun accessories that can be used to create the look to get the look across without having the actual package with the picture on it," She said.
Beauty and the Beast Costumes is open every day but Sunday. Trick-or-treat.