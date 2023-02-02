American Heart Month is here and yes, it is time to Go Red, but this year the American Heart Association is also focusing on making sure more people know how to do C-P-R.
Emily Niespadziany, AHA, Chattanooga says “We really want to make sure people understand what cardiac arrest is. What to do in the event of an emergency and someone in the home knows CPR.”
To get that message out, The American Heart Association is using the theme “Be the Beat” and they are getting help from a big name. Damar Hamlin who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL football game has issued a challenge.
Damar Hamlin, says “As you know CPR saved my life on the field and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love. That’s why I am proud to announce I am partnering with the AHA and the Damar Hamlin 3 for CPR challenge. First go to AHA to watch a short video for hands only CPR. 2. Donate to AHA to help fund CPR training and 3 challenge 3 friends.”
Hamlin was fortunate to have immediate attention and some of the best care, but that is not the case for so many others.
Emily Niespadziany, AHA, Chattanooga says “I am so glad the outcome was the way it was, but there are so many others who don’t have such a happy ending.”
Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women. Know your numbers.
*Blood Pressure
120/80 MMHG
*Blood Sugar
< 5.7%
*Cholesterol
-150MG/DL
SLEEP
7-9 Hours
Start with small changes, they can make a big difference.
Emily Niespadziany, AHA, Chattanooga says “What are small things you can do to change your diet. You don’t have to run a marathon tomorrow. You can walk 10 minutes. Over time these things have a drastic impact on your health.
And of course, don’t forget to Go Red.
Emily Niespadziany, AHA, Chattanooga says “We need everybody invite your co-workers friends to wear red.”
SOCAIL MEDIA- #AHATN