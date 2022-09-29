The Better Business Bureau wants to warn people about potential scams after once Hurricane Ian.
There are several signs that people should look out for if they're wanting to donate to once-hurricane Ian victims.
“Does the charity involved already have a presence in Florida or in an area where they can be quick to help victims and have, they already built experience in helping with relief for storms like this,” Michele Mason said.
Michele Mason is the President of the Better Business Bureau in Chattanooga.
She suggests that people who are donating become familiar with the giving process and the standards that the BBB Wise Giving Alliance evaluates charities on.
“The Wise Giving Alliance has already put out the names of seven national charities that they know are meeting these guidelines. They have boots on the ground, they already have experience with doing storm relief. If you are not sure who to give to, they have already put out links to seven organizations and I am sure that list will grow as this continues,” Michele Mason said.
She wants people to be aware of suspicious social media ads, messages, and links related to Ian.
“One, you want to make sure that the appeal that is being presented is from a viable charity, so we encourage you to visit Give.org and check them out. Also, be careful about clicking on any link because this could be click bait. People know that we always want to help in situations where others are experiencing damage or being victimize,” Mason said.
The links could simply give access up to your computer and information without you realizing it.
Mason said avoid donating through apps that are similar to cash app and use your credit card.
“If someone finds that they did steer their funds to an area they should not have, it is going to depend on how you paid those funds, so we encourage you to check with your financial institution and see what rights you have. If you feel like you have been outright scammed, you can certainly contact law enforcement, file a complaint with BBB, or at a minimum share that with us on scam tracker,” Mason said.