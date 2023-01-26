IT IS TAX SEASON.
AND THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU SAYS YOU HAVE OPTIONS WHEN IT COMES TO TAX PREPARATION.
Of COURSE, MUCH WILL DEPEND ON THE COMPLEXITY OF YOUR TAX SITUATION.
ONE RED FLAG: IF YOUR PREPARER ASKS YOU TO SIGN THE RETURN WITHOUT THEIR OWN SIGNATURE.
<that could be a sign of someone who doesn't have the right credentials and up may have also put some information on your tax return that would help you get a big return and maybe intern give them more return for their payment, but may not be accurate and could cause your problems down the road>
ASK ABOUT FEES AHEAD OF TIME. READ THE CONTRACTS CAREFULLY AND UNDERSTAND HOW MUCH THE TAX PREPARER CHARGES FOR THEIR SERVICES.
IF THINGS DON'T ADD UP, FIND SOMEONE ELSE.