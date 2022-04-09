It may have been cloudy outside, but things were heating up in Bradley County on Saturday for the 4th Annual BaCON Festival.
The festival was a creation from Gather Up Events, a local event company.
"The idea of a bacon festival came up because you think, what do people really love in this world and bacon is one of those things people are die-hard about," said Martin Pippin, Co-Producer of BaCON Festival.
Pippin said the festival is a place all bacon lovers dream off. Foodies and vendors from all over the nation flock to the festival. Todd Fisk, owner of Checkered Flag Bar-B-Que says he drives down from Knoxville every year for the festival.
The smells at the event center will have your stomach rumbling and with over 75 different bacon related food options, Pippen says there's plenty to pig out on.
"It'll blow your mind some of the things people will put bacon into. It'll go from everything, from chocolate covered bacon to bacon infused funnel cakes, to cheesecake heaven right over here."
The bacon festival isn't just about food. It features a variety of bacon themed contests like pig calling and taking a ride on the resident hog named Pork Chop.
Although, the pandemic halted their events in 2020, Pippin says they're happy to be back again and be the fun light at the end of the tunnel, or rather funnel cake.