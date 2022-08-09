Many students are already back in school but Hamilton County students return to class on Wednesday.
Bus routes are on the move and students are back in their bus seats but when loading on and off the school bus, experts say to make sure safety is the number one priority for everyone.
"Students will be standing on the side of the road you know, that's where we pick them up, they'll be waiting for the bus, some of them will be waiting in the dark. We want everybody to be just a little more vigilant on August the 10th as they head to work," Robbie Moore, Location Manager for First Student in Hamilton County Says.
School is back in session. Students and regular drivers need to take extra precautions now that there is more activity during the morning and evening commute.
Safety experts ask motorists to please remember who will be riding in those buses, someone's child.
"The biggest thing is it's going to be dark. Unfortunately, there are some students that will be waiting in the dark. Whether they're elementary, middle, or high school we just want everybody to know August 10th, students will be on the side of the road so please please take that into consideration on your commute in," He said.
Parents can also equip their students with information to help them stay safe as they wait on the side of the road for the bus to arrive.
"We encourage the parents to familiarize their students or their children with the bus stop before the first day of school. So take them to the bus stop. Show them where the bus is going to stop, familiarize them with where to stand," He said.
Moore suggests making sure nothing is dangling from backpacks, leave anything they may have dropped and telling a parent, and sitting down properly when they get on the bus. Bottom to bottom. Back to back.
"We want to make sure the students know to get off of the bus and get out of the road as you get off of the bus don't linger near the bus, don't stand on the side of the road, we want you to take those 10 giant steps to get away from the edge of the road and get away from the side of the bus," He said.
He encourages drivers not to compete with school bus road space so they can get students to school safely and in a timely fashion.