Avoiding mosquitoes this summer
Clay Smith
Meteorlogist
Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found at Watts Bar Lake
-
Two state park pools in Hamilton County will not reopen in 2022
-
Weekend shooting victims were all teens, 15 and under
-
Body of 19-year-old woman found on Watts Bar Lake, TWRA says
-
A restaurant and hotel pool both fail their inspection after issues in bathrooms
-
Some Chattanooga business owners express concerns following weekend shooting
-
Scattered storms possible Thursday afternoon
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-24 East at the Highway 299 overpass
-
Brand-new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday
-
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza temporarily pulled from menu again