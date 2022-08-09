Thousands are still reeling from the loss of their homes in Kentucky due to the horrendous flooding, but scammers are lurking and waiting to take advantage of their vulnerability.
During a catastrophic weather event like the floods in Kentucky or tornado season here in the Tennessee Valley, important documents like birth certificates, social security cards and drivers license can get destroyed. The Better Business Bureau is warning flood victims to watch out for fake texts and websites offering to help replace important documents.
Michele Mason with BBB said they have received several reports of document scams from Kentucky flood victims who were trying to replace their driver's license and birth certificates. Those victims received a text message with a link, which appeared to be from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, so they clicked the link.
"Unfortunately they were lead to sites where they were gathering this information, but it wasn't the site to replace it and so now your personal information is getting into someone else hands which can create more problems for you," said Mason.
She said several victims were lead to a fake website where they input their personal and financial information.
With hurricane season coming up and weather intensifying, Mason said this could impact Tennessee. The best way to avoid falling victim is to be cautious of anything sent to you unexpectedly and don't click any links.
"Even if you are a victim of a disaster and you think it's coming from your state, you want to take the time to check where's it's coming from, what links are being provided. If you're on your computer and there's a link you usually can hover over it without clicking it and it should show you what address it's taking you to."
Before typing any sensitive information, double-check that the website and the link are secure. Secure links start with “HTTPS://” and include a lock icon on the purchase page.
Mason said she encourages people to pay with a credit card if there are any fees. People can dispute fraudulent charges made on a credit card, which might not be the case with other payment methods. Unfortunately, there is no way to get back the personal information you may have shared.
She added there are legitimate website you can use to replace your documents, like USA.Gov. It offers a Replace your vital records page that is a great resource to help you navigate how to get your documents back.