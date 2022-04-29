The Ocoee Whitewater Center was gutted by fire this week. The TBI is now trying to find out how and why the center burned.
The iconic Olympic venue was a special place to many people in the area and the worldwide rafting community.
Dylan Penick is an avid rafter whose family has fond memories of the rapids and that landmark building.
Penick was just five years old when the Olympic games were in Polk County.
His father was one of the people invited to test the rapids for the games, and his sister not only got married on the bridge overlooking the Whitewater Center but her name...is actually Ocoee.
"Her initial reaction was umm, heartbroken, and it's just the same thing as the rafters I think. You think about what the memories are um, and just kind of how crazy it is because if you see the videos it looks like something from a movie...how big the fire was," Penick said.
He describes how his sister felt the moment she heard her wedding venue was engulfed in flames. The Ocoee waters and the Whitewater Center are very special to his family.
"The big thing is the river but to have like a piece that's always there umm, just gone...it is pretty rough," He said.
Some of his favorite childhood memories are going to the Ocoee Whitewater Center and getting ice cream every weekend with his family.
"My dad used to invite different family friends to come umm rafting on our raft which is 26 years old this year...so anybody who wanted to come would come and so our weekends were spent with different family friends, cousins, whoever was on the trip that weekend," He said.
He said visiting for the Olympic Games were some of his earliest memories.
"It was the only Olympic event that my parents cared about. It was the only one that we went to and we lived like an hour like 45 minutes from Atlanta so they'd rather drive up to the Ocoee and go watch the kayaking then go down to Atlanta and watch anything else," He said.
In 2015, his sister, Ocoee, had a small and intimate wedding on the bridge above the rapids overlooking the Center.
It was a special day but he says it felt like just another day on the river.
"We all just met up at the Whitewater Center...like we would if we were going to be rafting or something like that but we were all in suits," He said.
The Forestry Service says the river and outfitters will be business as usual this season. Dylan and his family look forward to a rebuild and spending quality time right back on the porch that brought them so much joy.