Local 3 news spoke to both attorneys in the case of a young woman accusing a former Dalton Police Officer of sexual harassment and assault.
The story goes back nearly three years. A Dalton Police Department intern said she went on ride alongs with then officer Ethan Pugh. Nearly a year later, she came forward and claimed he sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her. Pugh resigned from the force the day she came forward. The G-B-I then began an investigation as well as the Whitfield County Sheriff's office. Pugh was arrested last week.
"This has been extremely difficult for Mr. Pugh, and more importantly his family... none of her claims have been substantiated, there is no corroborating evidence," said Christopher Rhodes, Pugh's attorney.
A civil lawsuit filed against his client claimed Pugh forced the department intern listed as "Jane Doe" for anonymity to perform sex acts during ride alongs in the summer of 2019.
Pugh faces a number of charges: violation of oath by a public officer, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery and public indecency.
"The Dalton PD's own investigation noted many of the allegations that have been against my client have been exaggerated and many of the claims she has brought have already been dismissed," said Rhodes.
The Plaintiff brought claims against the Police Chief Cliff Cason, and the City of Dalton. Her and her attorney said they knew "defendant Pugh was a repeat offender of the DPD's policy on 'harassment and discrimination in the workplace," yet still allowed the young woman to go on ride-alongs.
According to the attorneys, all claims against Cason were dismissed. Jonathan Grunberg, the Plaintiff's attorney, said all claims against the city were dismissed except the central claim that they will be moving forward on with the case regarding the civil rights claim for sex discrimination in the workplace.
"My client ended up doing a ride along with former Officer Pugh despite him being found to have violated the sexual harassment policies of the department previously.," said Grunberg. "In allowing that to happen, the city violated my clients constitutional and civil rights to be free of a workplace that has sexual harassment."
Pugh's attorney questions why it took Ms. Doe a year to come forward if the claims were true.
"Like many other victims who have been subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace, it's an that ordeal can often come with great shame and a reluctance to tell their story publicly and seek justice," responded Grunberg.
He said the plaintiff had hoped to make a career out of law enforcement, and due to the incident is looking at other career paths. The attorneys said no trial date has been set at this time.