Documents filed in McMinn County Criminal Court could get a man sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder a brand-new trial.
Joseph Wielzen was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for the rape and murder or 18-year-old Kelsey Burnette. Investigators said her body was found in a trash can.
Wielzen's attorneys asked for him to get a new trial and for him to be tried as a juvenile. Wielzen was just 17-years-old when Burnette was murdered, but was tried as an adult. If his attorneys are successful, Wielzen could be granted a new transfer hearing and, therefore, a new trial.
In the motion, Wielzen's attorneys accused Judge Wylie Thompson and District Attorney Steve Crump of having an undisclosed conflict of interest, saying them practicing law together affected the outcome of the trial.
"Judge Richardson should have recused himself from this juvenile transfer hearing because his business partner and co-owner of 'Crump and Richardson, PLLC', General Steve Crump, was personally representing the State of Tennessee in this hearing," the attorneys wrote in the motion. "Judge Richardson had a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party's lawyer, and that Judge Richardson was associated with a lawyer who participated substantially as a lawyer in the matter during such association."
The attorneys go on to list several procedures during the trial that they argue were affected by the conflict. Among the arguments was evidence, including Wielzen's DNA, that they said was not provided in a timely manner. They also said several jurors should have been excused from serving on the jury because they had admitted to having prior knowledge of the case, but they were not.
In the state's response, District Attorney Crump said he hadn't practiced law with Richardson for five years before the trial.
He also denied that relationship had any effect on the trial's outcome, saying the defense "failed" to bring up any of the issues that were known before the beginning of the trial.
The state did acknowledge that some jurors had prior knowledge of the case, but argued that does not necessarily disqualify them from serving on the jury.
"There is no requirement that jurors be completely ignorant of the facts involved in a case," the district attorney's office wrote in the response. "So long as they are able to set aside that opinion and render a verdict based on the proof presented at trial."
The motion is set for a hearing on July 8.