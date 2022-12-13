Attorney Robin Flores has filed a federal class action for his client Charles Burkhalter and is seeking compensation for damages he said his client endured from being evicted from the motel.
The federal lawsuit is the second lawsuit naming that resident Flores has filed. The first was against District Attorney Coty Wamp. Flores said they reached an agreement in that suit and were able to get Burkhalter's personal items from his former hotel room.
"He had some clothing items that were still there, he got his toaster oven that his sister gave him and then more importantly he still had medications that he wasn't able to get," explained Flores.
The complaint was dismissed, but now they have a new suit in federal court.
"To seek a redress, where we claim a unlawful misconduct. You know official misconduct," said Flores.
The complaint names the City of East Ridge, Assistant Police Chief of East Ridge Josh Creel and police officers, Hamilton County Government and 10 businesses near the Budgetel Inn as defendants.
The lawsuit states the business owners were participants in the eviction because they signed an affidavit that District Attorney Wamp included in her petition.
The complaint said the defendants violated the Fourth Amendment by unreasonable seizure without cause, deprived plaintiff's personal property, conspiracy to deprive of constitutional rights and negligence.
Flores said they're seeking class status for all the residents who were evicted.
"We think that there's enough here to justify, certify this lawsuit as a class action to get a broader amount of relief to many many many folks who've been affected."
Monday, the court ordered for all residents to be able to retrieve their things and the hotel is now able to reopen, which Flores said is a good thing, but it's not enough.
"Regardless what happens in state court the relief in the state court proceedings, which is different and unique and separate doesn't allow for Mr. Burkhalter to get money damages to redress the wrongs."
Judge Boyd Patterson said a few things have to happen in order for the motel to reopen. There must be a curfew posted, 24-hour security, video cameras installed, and customers are not allowed to pay cash for rooms.
We'll keep you updated on when the motel officially reopens.