An Atlanta nonprofit wants to make the world a cleaner place.
Now, they're focusing on the Scenic City.
The organization is called Clean Walks.
Clean Walks puts on neighborhood and company events educating people about the dangers of littering, while holding a group trash clean up.
Downtown Chattanooga is a beautiful place, but when you take a closer look there is trash in places you never pay attention to and our trash ends up in places thousands of miles away.
“80 percent of the trash in the street, if we do not pick it up it will end up in the ocean,” Founder Mei Lin said.
That is why for the past year Mei Lin and her husband Larry Ding have traveled to places like the Bahamas, Phoenix, Dallas, and now Chattanooga to get the Clean Walks movement started.
“If we can make everyone be aware it will be good for nature. We have a slogan it is called treat every city as a national park because in national parks we never leave any trace behind,” Lin said.
For the past couple of days Lin and a small group have worked to clean up the Downtown Chattanooga area.
Lin said no matter where she goes she finds the same items.
“It is a plastic bottle that is everywhere and a can, a liquid can that everyone just throws out. Also, fast food paper cups,” Lin said.
She said making sure trash is properly thrown away is simple because there are so many public trash cans in America.
Lin said in Japan there are no public trash cans, but there is also no trash left on the streets. “We also carry trash bags in our bag and we will pick up our trash. It is called leave no trash behind,” Lin said.
