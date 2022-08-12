ArtsBuild recently announced the next application and funding cycle of the Racial Equity Grant for Individual Artists program.
The Racial Equity Grant for Individual Artists (REGIA) program renews grant-funded support for artists of color, building upon ArtsBuild’s Equity in the Arts grant program active in 2017 and 2018 and funded by Benwood Foundation.
The REGIA grant program strives to support the work of diverse artists that is reflective of our community and is aimed at providing more racially equitable grant funding in our community.
The program is for artists who identify as one or more identity groups: Arab/Middle Eastern, Asian, Black or African-American, Hispanic/Latino(a)(x), Indigenous (e.g., Native American, Pacific Islander). Each year a different group will be prioritized for grant funding. Award amounts is up to $10,000.
The first round of grants was made available for artists who identify as Black or African American and are living and working in Hamilton County, second round Hispanic/Latino(a)(x). Funds for this third round are earmarked for individuals who identity as Indigenous (e.g., Native American, Pacific Islander) and/or Asian.
Grant funding fall within three funding categories: Artist Works, Equipment, and Professional Development.
Individual artists living and working in Hamilton County can apply through Oct. 14.