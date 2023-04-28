The ArtCaraVan is coming back, Nooga. Starting Thursday, May 11, art cars from around the country will caravan around to Hamilton County schools. Bonus: The art cars will also make an appearance on Saturday, May 13 at the We Make Fest at Miller Park.
ArtCaravVan returns to Chattanooga in May
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
