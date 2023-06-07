Donald "DJ" Fickey, Jr.

According to the Walker County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Marshall Ralph Payne has been arrested in Murray County on Tuesday and is charged with one count of murder in connection to the death of Donald "DJ" Fickey, Jr. in 2016.

Payne is now at the Walker County Jail. He will appear before a magistrate at today for a bond hearing.
 
Fickey's death was believed to be a suicide but his sister/family always maintained he was murdered and worked tirelessly to prove it. 
 
Donald Edward Fickey Jr., "DJ," was found dead with a shotgun wound to his face in 2016. 
 
Family members believed they had the evidence to prove the case needed to be looked at again and hired a private investigator. 
 
During that time, family members said DJ Fickey was with at least two other people at the time of his death, his wife and a family friend who called 911. They believed there were too many inconsistencies in that friend's story that pointed to foul play. 
 
Investigators noted in their reports that the caller changed his story multiple times and failed a polygraph test. However, the GBI determined DJ's death to be a suicide. The District Attorney's Office said there was not enough evidence in the case to file charges. 
 
Almost ten years later, an arrest has been made. 
 
Stay with us as this story continues to develop. 