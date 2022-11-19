It's national family caregivers’ awareness month - and an event today helped recognize those who spend countless hours caring for their loved-ones.
Being a caregiver can be a rewarding experience, but it can also be challenging if you don’t have any support.
The Freedom for Caregivers event allowed people to take a break, but also learn how to stay prepared when the unexpected happens.
"Right now, 35% of the Caregivers actually die before the person they are caring for,” said CEO of Sharon’s Senior Services, Sharon Kelly.
Kelly says, they often work around the clock to ensure their loved-one or friend has what they need.
“I mean sometimes, I think neglect happens because people are stressed and they want to wait out they don’t know how to get out, and these services are some of the things that are helpful,” said Kelly.
There are affordable resources out there like the Adult Day Center. It allows caregivers a chance to step-away without worrying about their loved-one.
“It’s an array of services, that’s being done in a day center. But that person still gets an opportunity to stay at home, and the caregiver getting a chance to take a break,” explained Kelly.
Living prepared, can help when the future throws something unexpected.
“The cost of pre-planning, getting one’s affairs in order in advance is so much less expensive, than someone suddenly dying or someone suddenly being incapacitated, and not having a plan at all,” said Estate planning attorney, Amanda Jelks.
Jelks says it’s always a good idea to start creating your will, trust, and thinking about who will have power-of-attorney over your finances or medical decisions.
“So, number 1, what you think happens and what actually happens is not the same, and whatever rights that you are assuming you have,” Jelks stated. “If your loved-one is suddenly incapacitated. Don't exist.”