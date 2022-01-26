Tennova Healthcare of Cleveland and Blue Care of Tennessee will no longer work together starting January the 31s, their spokespeople said.
This means that parents whose children go to therapy at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland have less than a week to find therapists, and some of them said they have all been placed on waitlists.
Tucker Durbin, is a 3-year-old boy with autism, whose parents Courtney and Anthony Durbin had coverage with Blue Care of Tennessee at Tennova Healthcare of Cleveland but not anymore.
"My son will be losing his therapist, you know the agency he has been going to for almost a year now,” said Courtney.
She said her boy had been doing therapy at Tennova since last March and improving.
Her concern now is that Tucker will regress ever since they received word that Tennova Healthcare of Cleveland is no longer in network with Blue Care Tennessee.
The Durbins received a letter from their insurance (Blue Care Tennessee) stating that they won’t pay for them to go to that hospital anymore.
"Selfish,” responded Courtney, “and to me it's like how did they come up with this?”
She said she and her husband are frustrated that they received the letter in such short notice.
"They gave us just a couple short weeks to find new facilities,” said Courtney.
Other parents contacted Local 3 News and are upset too. They said they received the same letter.
“You gotta go on a wait list,” said Courtney. “Waiting weeks if not months for him (Tucker) to be able to be seen at a new therapist."
Tennova said in a statement:
“BlueCare members can continue receiving in-network care at least through February 1, 2022.
We have worked for many months to achieve a new BlueCare contract with BlueCross BlueShield in the hopes of avoiding any concern or inconvenience to our patients. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, our negotiations have not yet produced a suitable agreement.
BlueCare is the best source to answer patient questions about continuity of care with Tennova or a list of participating providers in the BlueCare network.
It’s important to note that patients needing emergency care should immediately visit the closest Emergency Room regardless of their insurance plan. These patients are entitled to receive in-network treatment until they are stable.”
“We understand that network changes can be frustrating for our members. That’s why members with ongoing care at Tennova Healthcare can continue treatment with their current provider while they transition to an in-network provider. We made a fair and reasonable offer to Tennova to remain in our network but they chose to terminate participation. While this is a disappointing decision, we will continue to work with our members to make sure they get the affordable, high-quality care they need,” said Dalya Qualls, SVP & Chief Communications Officer with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.
Meanwhile, the Durbins and other parents are making a plea for more time.
“Gave us two three weeks to be able to adjust it. When it sounds like they've been trying to work things out,” said Anthony Durbin. “All of sudden decide to close it out and didn't tell us about it."