April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an important month meant to bring awareness to children all over the country suffering from abuse and neglect.
Angela White, Executive Director for the Family Resource Center of Gordon County said the number of children in foster care in Calhoun is the highest it's ever been.
"Just in the nation every year, there's around seven hundred thousand children who experience child abuse. So, it's a huge number and sadly it looks like it continues to grow," said White. "Most people sit back and think, well it doesn't happen in my area or I don't know anybody. The sad part is that it happens all around us. And so it's really important to raise that awareness and when people become aware, they notice more"
Which is one of the reasons why they're focused on raising awareness of child abuse. In an effort to spread the message, the center will be planting blue pinwheels in front of their office. Each pinwheel will represent a child born at Advent Health Gordon Hospital in 2021.
"We plant pinwheels in the hopes that every child has a happy, safe, healthy childhood. The pinwheel is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. Throughout the month of April there will be pinwheels through the United States," said White.
The center will have a virtual pinwheel garden for the first time. Anyone, anywhere can purchase a virtual pinwheel that will be up the entire month of April.
"For a five dollar donation, you'll get a virtual pinwheel and we will put it on social media and our website," explained White.
White said you can use the pinwheel to honor a child or even someone who helped you when you were young by putting their name on it.
"None of us are immune, we all know somebody and a lot of times it's silent for these children. My message is, if you feel like you see something or you know something, there's nothing that should not be reported. It could save a child's life."
You can also show your support and solidarity for children in need by wearing blue on Friday, April 1st. The color blue is meant to symbolize the prevention of child abuse.