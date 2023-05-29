Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s once again.
Memorial Day will be dry, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Tuesday through Friday will feature a warming trend as highs return to the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be low to begin the week, but afternoon storm chances will return to the forecast by the end of the week. Any widespread rain looks unlikely over the next 7-days, but locally heavy rain will be possible with any storm that develops late in the week.
