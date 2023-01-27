In Geraldine, Alabama, people are like family. They join in each other's joys, and they bear each other's burdens.
There are a lot of burdens to bear here, too. It's a small town, population 900 and a median household income of about $44,000.
Brooke Walker, owner of Geraldine Drugs, notices the need nearly every day.
"You can see the hesitancy on their face," she said. "'Can we afford this?' And people are thinking in their head, 'what money can I move around the month so I can get this medication?'"
Walker remembers a family coming in about ten years ago needing to buy medication, but the bill was too high.
Luckily, Walker had a secret up her sleeve. She grabbed some cash which had been given to her by an anonymous donor just a few days before.
"So you can immediately see some relief on their face," she said. "'Oh my goodness, we can get this. It's not going to affect us.'"
The man, known only at the time by Walker, was a regular. About ten years ago, he pulled her aside.
"And he said 'I have to ask you a question, do you ever have anybody that can't afford their medication?'" she remembered. "And I said, 'yeah that happens a lot.' And he just handed me a folded up bill and said 'I want you to use this next time that happens.'"
Then, it happened monthly. He would come in with a folded hundred dollar bill and a simple message; "You know what to do."
It became their little secret, which she kept for about a decade. Until she found out the man had died on New Year's Day at 80-years-old. She wondered if his family knew how many people he had helped.
"No clue. For ten years," The man's daughter, Tania Nix, said.
But Nix would find out toward the end of her father's life.
"He told me 'I've been doing something for a while, and I'd like for you to continue doing this for as long as I'm alive,'" Nix remembered.
So that's what she did. For the last two months of her father's life, she would walk into Geraldine Drugs, hand Walker a $100 bill with the same message her father would deliver his cash with; 'You know what to do.'
The man was Hody Childress, a local farmer with a big heart but little means.
"He did not have that much money to give out," Nix said. "He actually lived on a small retirement and social security."
When he died, and word got out about the man behind the bills, his gifts had multiplied.
"I had people just in the community, they would stop by and say 'can we put some money on the Hody Fund?'" said Walker.
And then, the letters came. People from all over the county, Hodys in their own right, sent in $100 bills anonymously, inspired by Hody's generosity. Some of the letters had Hody's signature line; 'You know what to do.'
"This reminded me that there is good when hate has been spewed," one letter read. "Hope where darkness has prevailed."
"I knew he was a good one," Hody's daughter Tania said, choking through tears. "But I had no idea how much he cared and did for others, not that deep."
A care that multiplied. In all, the pharmacy had collected about $3,000 for the freshly-named Hody's Fund. Other letters wrote in with the promise that they would begin to donate to their own local drug store for the same purpose.
"He has just sparked this desire to help others," said Walker. "And I hope that that carries forward for a long time."
If you want to donate to Hody's Fund, Geraldine Drugs created a Venmo account called Hody's Heart. You can click here to contribute.