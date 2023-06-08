American Cruise Lines' newest ship, American Serenade, made its grand entrance to Chattanooga this week, docking at Ross's Landing before setting sail from Chattanooga to Nashville in an eight-day, seven-night trip upriver.
The itinerary includes stops in Florence and Decatur, and the ship will also offer trips back along that same route from Nashville to Chattanooga.
The ship offers one-way trips from Chattanooga to Nashville or Nashville to Chattanooga - called The Tennessee Rivers Cruise', with the next available trip departure date on June 22, 2023.
Riverboat schedule and tickets are available here.
Via American Cruise Lines website, the ship showcases panoramic views, including a four-story glass atrium in the ship's center.
Ranging from 250 to 650 square feet, all rooms offer full-size bathrooms, roomy closets, and private balconies where you can enjoy daily breakfast room service. The new ship also features an onboard fitness center and many lounges to relax after the day's adventures.
You can take a virtual tour of the ship here.