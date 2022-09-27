Volunteers right here in Chattanooga are being encouraged to be a part of helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
The American Red Cross says there is a great need for volunteers in times of crisis, and they're looking all over the state of Tennessee.
Volunteer Linda Black says that even in disastrous times, people get excited to lend a helping hand.
The Red Cross' two main objectives are sheltering and feeding people, and there are plenty of opportunities to get involved through their shortened shelter classes.
"If they want to respond and they want to go be a shelter worker, this will give them some idea of what to expect, what they're going to need to do, and how to get there," Black said.
Each shelter training will take four hours to complete and will cover all the required courses needed to become a shelter worker.
Chattanooga's first class is Wednesday, September 28.
Black says if you can't volunteer in person, there are plenty of other ways online or financially.
You can find more information about Red Cross volunteer opportunities, including how to help online, on their webpage here.
Red Cross shelter training classes:
Southeast Chapter – 4115 S. Access Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37406
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 12:30 p.m. EST
Saturday, Oct. 1: 10:00 a.m. EST
Nashville Area Chapter - 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 9:00 a.m. CST
Saturday, Oct. 1: 2:00 p.m. CST
Northeast Chapter – 660 Eastern Star Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663
Thursday, Sept. 29: 10:00 a.m. EST
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:30 p.m. EST
Tennessee River Chapter – 1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37403
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 5:00 p.m. CST
Heart of Tennessee Chapter – 501 memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Thursday, Sept. 29: 9:00 a.m. CST
Thursday, Sept. 29: 2:00 p.m. CST
Saturday, Oct. 1: 9:00 a.m. CST
Mid-South Chapter – 1399 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:30 p.m. CST
East Tennessee Chapter – 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 3:00 p.m. EST
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:00 p.m. EST
Mid-West Chapter – Jackson State Community College, 2046 N. Parkway, Jackson, TN
Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:00 p.m. CST
Mid-West Chapter – Oakland Community Center, 4435 State Hwy. 69S, Paris, TN
Thursday, Sept. 29, 3:00 p.m. CST