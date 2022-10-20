American Legion Post 81 in Cleveland, Tennessee is hosting a Fall Festival this weekend.
The veteran's community is giving back in a big way at the American Legion Post 81.
"This was a vision of one of our members, Ronnie Caroll, he had wanted to do this for a long time before he passed so it's going to be in his honor that we are doing this," Rick Williams, Commander of American Legion Post 81 said.
Ronnie Carroll was an Army veteran with a big dream for the American Legion.
Following his death, his fellow former servicemembers are turning that dream into a reality.
"It will be a three-day event we've got activities for the family, kids, for adults, and a job fair. we'll have vendor trucks, bounce houses, games, haunted house, hayrides like an old-time carnival basically," He said.
The inaugural American Legion Post 81 three-day fall festival and Veterans' benefit will take place starting Friday.
It will feature food trucks, cake walks, and most importantly, a job fair.
"I think we've got about ten or twelve employers who will be working for us or looking for applicants for jobs. We are supported by all of the legionnaire's families, American Legion Auxiliary, The Riders, Sons of Legionnaires...all enjoy in it together as a family so we are making a community family event," He said.
Veterans of this post said they are excited about this event and the community.
"We'd like them all to come out and enjoy it, have a good time, get to meet Legionnaires, and if there are any veterans out there that do not belong to the Legion to come up and see about joining. We're open all year round for membership for any veteran honorably discharged or on active duty," He said.
The event will take place at The American Legion Post 81 in Cleveland starting Friday morning through Sunday.
Admission is free to attend.