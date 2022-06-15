The summer solstice marks the first official day of summer on June 20. The Alzheimer’s Association uses this time of year to raise awareness and funds. They promote the Longest Day” with the saying, “The day with the most light is the day we fight,
Molly Smalley, VP for Development, TN Alzheimer’s. Association says “The Alzheimer’s Association used that tag line as a fundraising effort for individuals to create their own efforts for fundraising.”
Molly Smalley says “It’s an individual way to raise money that goes back to research programs that support groups and everything we are trying to do to find a cure to end Alzheimer’s.”
More than six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, more than 120,000 of them are in Tennessee.
Molly Smalley is the Vice President of Development for the Tennessee Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She says this disease not only affects the patient, but also the caregiver who slowly loses the person they love.
Molly Smalley says “It is so important to know that caregivers need as much support and resources as the patients and the association is doing such a good job in providing that support for them.”
There are both in person and virtual options. Focusing on self-care is important. That is why the Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter for an upcoming webinar.
Amy French, Alzheimer’s Association, Chattanooga Chapter says “The opportunity for caregivers to understand that caring for yourself as a caregiver is not just one more thing on your to do list it is an essential part to take care of mental spiritual and health needs as a caregiver. It is the only way to be an effective caregiver.”
24/7 HOTLINE
1-800-272-3900
TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR Alzheimer’s the mental health of a caregiver Part II
Contact afrench@alz.org