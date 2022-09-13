If you've ever wanted to see your boss get drenched with water, the CEO Soak is your chance. It's a charity event started in 2017 by a CEO in Pennsylvania and hosted by the ALS Association that puts a twist on the viral ice bucket challenge.
"We're trying to bring it back to raise awareness for ALS, raise funds for ALS,” said Samantha Beaudry, Development Manager for the ALS Association.
ALS is a disease affecting the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
"Anyone that is diagnosed with ALS usually only lives 2 to 5 years to live and most often veterans are affected. Basically our mission is to find a cure for ALS."
Beaudry said they are working to make it a live-able disease by 2030. To do this, they've partnered with Maxim Healthcare Services all over the nation and here in Chattanooga. On September 20th, ALS and Maxim CEOs will make a splash at Coolidge Park to help raise money and find a cure.
"There will be some light refreshments, there will be a short program to talk about ALS and then the last 15 minutes of the event, we're going to head out to the splash pad and one by one we're going to soak the leaders at Maxim,” explained Beaudry.
The event is free and everyone is invited to get soaked. She hopes people will walk away from the event dripping wet and with a deeper understanding of how they can spread the word in the fight against ALS.
"I think a lot of people don't quite understand how devastating the disease is and because there's no cure, you know, you have to cherish the time you have with your loved ones once you're diagnosed."
The ALS Association is still looking for more CEOs to join the CEO Soak on September 20th from 3pm to 4pm at Coolidge Park,
