The results are in - and 60% of Tennessee third graders are behind in reading.
The Tennessee Department of Education released the preliminary results from statewide TCAP exams, or the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program Monday.
"Students, teachers, districts, and families have worked incredibly hard to improve reading proficiency in Tennessee and their efforts should be celebrated,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. "The significant gains that we see on the 3rd grade ELA TCAP reflect the success that schools across the state are seeing under Reading 360 and other literacy efforts and will change the lives of thousands of students. While we still have a long way to go before we reach the goals laid out in legislation, I appreciate the ongoing efforts of Tennessee schools as they implement summer and tutoring programs to provide students not yet on grade level with the supports they need to thrive."
The department said the results showed historic progress in reading, showing about a 5% decline in students below the standard since 2017.
"I do think there are going to be a lot of districts that are going to have some real repercussions," said JC Bowman, executive director of The Professional Educators of Tennessee. "We're seeing a lot of people who have done really well and we're seeing a larger number of people who have done poorly."
This is the first year third grade students in the state will be held back if they perform below state standards in reading.
Local 3's affiliate stations in Nashville and Knoxville are reporting rough results from the test.
More than half of third grade students in Dickson County performed below proficient, WSMV reports. About 1,600 students are below the state standard in Knox County, WBIR reports.
"This isn't an indicator," said Bowman. "This is a one-time standalone standardized test that really doesn't measure your work during the course of the year."
Students who don't pass the reading portion of the test can request a re-take of the exam, which is already being administered in districts across the state.
Students who continue not to pass will either need to attend summer school or be held back to repeat the grade.
The new state requirement was created to measure the effect the pandemic had on students' reading skills.
"A lot of kids missed foundational skills in reading, as you're seeing a lot of weaknesses in that," said Bowman.
Meanwhile, summer schools for districts across the state begin as early as next week, while many parents are making last-minute changes for their kids' futures.
"They're having to hurry up and do this," said Bowman. "I would tell any parent: If you have any a question, do appeal this to the district."