Chances are someone you know has suffered from mental illness.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 21% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2020.
The Aim Center works with adults in our area to help them lead productive and fulfilling lives while managing their mental illness.
Theresa Ozborn, Aim Center says “The Aim Center is a great place for someone who has been in crisis or has been isolated to come into a safe and supportive where you can take a step in doing something new. Doing something for yourself.”
That was the case for Theola Dennis.
Theola Dennis says “It has helped me get back into the job market. I can’t say without the Aim Center that I would be working in the field I am in and it helped me out a lot.”
The Aim Center works side by side with their members and look at what they can do to help them from where they are .
There are a number of factors that can contribute to the risk for mental illness:
- Trauma or a history of abuse
- Feelings of loneliness or isolation
- Experiences related to ongoing (chronic) medical conditions, such as cancer or diabetes Chemical imbalances in the brain
- Use of alcohol or drugs
Theresa Ozborn, Aim Center says “As we work with inidviduals and include them in our community it helps remind folks of their own value and sometimes purpose and connection with other people.”
Theola Dennis says “I had low self -esteem. Did not want to get out of bed or do anything, but when I connected with the Aim Center it gave me purpose in life.”