For your Sunday, Rinse and Repeat. While we start with plenty of hazy conditions, we will see morning sunshine with afternoon showers and storms erupting again. Thus today will be another Storm Alert Weather Day.
Some of the storms could be strong with damaging winds, heavy rain and small hail. There is even an small chance of a weak tornado in our northern counties. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Heat index values will once again push the low 90s.
Tonight: Any showers and storms should fade away with only a slight chance of scattered storms overnight. Lows in the low 70s for most.
Monday and the 4th of July: Hot, Hazy and Humid. Highs both days will reach the upper 80s to around 90. Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms are possible. Best time in the mid afternoon. Most of the storms should fade in the evening hours for our firework shows.
