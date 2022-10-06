More than two million people in the United States have a condition known as Atrial Fibrillation or AFib. This is the most common type of irregular heartbeat,
Dr. Michael Allan, Centennial Heat at Parkridge says “The heart is divided basically into a plumbing system and and electrical system so Atrial Fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm where the electrical system beat chaotically and that is primarily where the chaos is on top of the heart.”
In a tweet over the weekend --
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt revealed he'd been treated for atrial fibrillation -- or a-fib.
Dr. Michael Allan with Centennial Heart at Parkridge specializes in heart rhythm disorders. He says while it is not like a heart attack it can lead to some other very serious conditions like blood clot, stroke, or heart failure.
Dr. Michael Allan says “But it does cause a lot of problems, usually a lot of symptoms like palpitation and things like that. The major problem is that it can cause strokes.”
While some patients say they had no symptoms. There are some things to look out for.
- General fatigue
- Rapid and irregular heartbeat
- Dizziness
- Shortness of breath and anxiety
- Fatigue when exercising
- Sweating
- Chest pain or pressure
Dr. Michael Allan says “People know something is not right and the biggest symptom is palpitations which is the sensation your heart is beating fast and irratic”
Dr. Allan says the most important part about treating AFib is preventing a stroke.
Dr. Michael Allan says “These days we have blood thinners you see commercials for on tv. Not everyone needs a blood thinner.”
And for those who can’t take a blood thinner due to the risk of bleeding.
Dr. Michael Allan says “We have an outpatient procedure now where we can protect people from stroke and they don’t need a blood thinner. That is a wonderful option.”