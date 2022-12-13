A man facing aggravated assault charges for child abuse was recently in court for beating his grandson 61 times with a belt.
According to the affidavit, back in March, 67-year-old Michael Hall beat his grandson with a belt all over his body.
Hall also confined his grandson to the kitchen table for three days.
Hall was later arrested after the victim's brother told a school counselor about the incident.
The brother recorded the abuse from another room, the affidavit states that the victim could not be seen but was heard screaming.
Brandon Boggess who's the Clinical Director for the Children's Advocacy Center in Fort Oglethorpe said reporting child abuse to a mandatory reporter is the best thing to do.
“A teacher, school counselor, coach, or anybody that they feel comfortable enough to talk about this. Those people are probably trained to basically get that moving as far as what needs to be done,” Boggess said.
Boggess said there are countless signs for a child experiencing abuse, including physical signs.
“Mostly you will be looking at a lot of unexplained injuries such as bruises or broken bones, factures or burns. Specially injuries that don't match the explanation that they give or consistent of what they a capable of doing at their stage of development,” Boggess said.
Boggess said it is vital that if person notices that a child is being abused, they need to speak up.
“Sometimes people look at it and think something will happen or it will get better on its own, not all the time. Sometimes the abuse goes on for years and years and that abuse can become a part of a generational cycle. Sometimes speaking up can be the moment that cycle starts to end,” Boggess said.
Hall’s next court date will be on February 1 at 1:30 p.m.