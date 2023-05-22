A nationwide Adderall shortage has impacted pharmacies and patients for months now.
We spoke with a local pharmacist on how it has impacted his pharmacy and what patients are doing to adjust.
An Adderall shortage has affected almost every major pharmacy in the U.S. and Access Family Pharmacy is not immune.
Pharmacist Phillip Smith tells us he noticed an issue ordering the ADHD medication 7 months ago.
"And it's just kind of gone from there, longer than we would have expected for sure," said Smith.
Smith says many pharmacist like himself believed the problem was due to supply shortages because of the pandemic. But he says nobody knows why the supply has not improved.
"There must be some kind of manufacturer issue for those that make Adderall, but it's been a real problem because now your starting to see it bleed into other products," Smith.
Smith explained that customers prescribed Adderall have switched to similar ADHD medication like Ritalin, but this has not solved the issue.
"And so those products go on back order as well due to no other reason than just a massive amount of people switching over," said Smith.
The number of patients who were prescribed Adderall doubled from 2020 to 2021. Statistics show 45 million Americans were using Adderall in 2022.
Smith says those who rely on the medication may struggle if they can't find substitutes.
"You could have trouble performing at work, kids performing at school, so yeah it's been a really terrible mess," said Smith.
Right now it's not clear to the pharmacy when the Adderall supply will return to normal.
"I'm hoping for everybody's sake that before school starts again in August that it's resolved," said Smith.