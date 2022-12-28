Job Title: Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter (ref # 122822-WMAR)
Local 3 News, the NBC affiliate located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is looking for an engaging Early Morning Anchor/Reporter to join our award-winning team of journalists.
The ideal candidate understands the role an anchor plays in delivering overnight news, weather, and traffic, and is able to quickly gel with an already cohesive team. The successful candidate is a skilled multitasker who works through commercial breaks to make the next block stronger. We are looking for a leader who engages with viewers on the anchor desk and in the neighborhoods we serve. The right candidate will have an upbeat personality who can clearly communicate traffic information in a concise, logical, and conversational manner.
What you’ll do:
- Anchor weekend morning newscasts and breaking news
- Contribute to content planning and editorial meetings
- Coach and mentor other journalists in their roles
- Regular reporting during the week
- Consistent social media presence
- Attend community events to represent the station after hours
What you’ll need:
- Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or similar field
- Proven news judgement
- Minimum of 2 years anchor experience preferred
- Ability to write compelling stories
- Strong copy editing skills and interest in putting them to work
- Commitment to newsroom citizenship and teamwork
- Ability to ad-lib in breaking news situations and lighter moments
Send resumes and a portfolio with examples of strong breaking, general, and feature news anchoring and reporting to News Director Megan Roberts.
ABOUT LOCAL 3
Local 3 is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 tells stories with compassion and concern for our community and the people who live in it.
Local 3 is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains.
Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium.
Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers.
Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.