Job title: Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter (ref# 45102704)
Local 3 News is looking for a Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter.
The leading candidate will have the drive to improve his or her skillset on the anchor desk while still telling lead stories during the week. The weekend anchor must be engaged, team-oriented, and hungry to win. This position presents an opportunity to lead a team through editorial decision-making and to grow as a newsroom leader. The ideal candidate has a strategic eye for using digital traffic and social media engagement as a way to recruit an audience for broadcast.
A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field and a minimum of two years of reporting experience are required. Anchor experience, even if it's on a fill-in basis, is preferred. The ability to produce a newscast is also preferred.
Email your online application, a link to your best show, and resume to Megan Roberts, news director, at mroberts@local3news.com.
WRCB-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
About Local 3 News
Local 3 News is one of two television stations owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., an independent, family-oriented broadcaster with a dedication to local news and information. Local 3 News is located just a few miles from the banks of the Tennessee River, the focal point of Downtown Chattanooga, a destination city and the centerpiece to a highly competitive mid-size television market. Chattanooga is known as “The Scenic City” for its breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley from the surrounding Signal and Lookout Mountains. Chattanooga is known for the fastest internet in the country, a walkable downtown, and a plethora of outdoor activities, live music, local cuisine, and family-friendly activities like the Tennessee Aquarium. Just two hours from Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham, there is always a road trip to be had, though you likely will not need it with so much to do here at home.
Local 3 News is the Tennessee Valley’s proud weather leader, investing in the market’s first mobile weather center. With the largest news and weather staff in the market, Local 3 continues to invest in local resources to serve local viewers. Come join us and see why we are known as the station offering Coverage You Can Count On in a city known as the Best Town in America, according to Outside Magazine.